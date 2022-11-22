Hundreds of children get warm clothing at MTA bus depot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of children in the Flint area will be warmer this winter after the seventh annual Warming Bodies Through Love winter attire giveaway.
Uma Strong Marshall Outreach handed out winter clothing to help 300 Flint and Genesee County families.
Children were allowed to go through and pick out their own coat. They also got five pairs of socks, two hats and two pairs of gloves.
The organizer wanted to meet people where they were, so she set up shop at the MTA bus terminal in downtown Flint to make getting a coat easy for bus riders.
"They have to use the bus system to get back and forth to giveaways or if they call a ride the ride always seemed to back out the day of, right? So I was just like no, I have to help those that utilize the bus system," said Dominique Strong, executive director of Uma Strong Marshall Outreach."
She said her organization's work is even more important this year given the strain that inflation has put on families' pockets.