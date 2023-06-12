Hundreds of thousands of teens are looking for summer jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With school now out for the year, teenagers are looking for a new way to fill their time this summer. For many, that means finding a summer job.
The State of Michigan estimates that about 235,000 teenagers are out looking for work this summer. For places like Flushing Farms, they'll take all the help they can get.
"We're open July 1st, so we're going to need lots of help on the weekends getting ready, Sandy Seibt said. "We're planting plants and seeds and getting everything in ship shape to open up.
Seibt is a Manager at Flushing Farms. She she says there's nothing more valuable than a hard worker.
"The kids that are great workers, I always say, 'Do you have any friends or relatives?'" Seibt said.
Flushing Farms is currently hiring for both the summer and fall seasons. James Avery at the Flint and Genesee Group says that's not unusual.
"Businesses want to make sure they're ready," Avery said. "They're not for the most part waiting for that time they already know they have staff in place so they can start their planning on their end."
Avery says that's why it's important for teens to start their search as early as possible.
"If you can at all costs, try to get that early start," said Avery, "so that the employers are aware of who you are and any questions that need to be asked are asked up front."
For teens looking right now, Seibt says she's always looking for people willing to lend a hand.
"There's always something that can be done just take initiative, that's the biggest thing," said Seibt
The Flint and Genesee Group has all kinds of resources for teens looking for jobs this summer. More information is available on their website: https://educateflintandgenesee.org/teenquest/