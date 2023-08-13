Hundreds show up to the Tri-City Dragway for a car show

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of cars and hundreds of people showed up to the Tri-City Dragway Car Show in Freeland on Sunday.
With help from other community members, the event was organized by Anthony Svetic, 17. He used the day to help with his Eagle Scout project.
Attendees were charged one food item to attend. The food will then go toward St. Agnus church.
"I started back in March putting the event together," Svetic said.
He was very thankful and appreciative of everyone who helped him organize the event.
Svetic said he hopes to attend Ferris State University for their diesel program after graduation. He is unsure whether he will plan the car show again for next year.