Huntington Bank marks downtown Flint weather ball's 66th birthday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint's weather ball is being celebrated 66 years after it was first lit.
It stands 70 feet above the Huntington National Bank on Saginaw Street.
When it was first built in 1956, the weather ball sat atop the Citizens Bank building. Its letters became "HB" in 2018, when Huntington Bank updated the building.
Huntington Regional President Greg Viener said the weather ball is staple in Flint culture.
"You know, the community has been so supportive of the weather ball over the years," he said. "When we went out and asked the community for pictures and other pieces of artwork around the weather ball, that was all kind of pulled together for this."
A jingle helps residents tell the weather based on what colors the ball displays:
The weather ball changes three colors.
When the weather ball is red, warmer temperatures are ahead.
When the weather ball is blue colder temperatures are due.
When yellow the weather ball there will be no change at all.
And when it blinks in agitation, there'll be precipitation.
The weather ball officially turns 66 on Oct. 30. The celebration starts at 6 p.m. with a Friday art walk organized by the Greater Flint Arts Council.