Hurley Medical Center awarded the Gold Beacon

The Hurley Medical Center is the only hospital in the country to earn the prestigious gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hurley Medical Center was the only hospital in the country to earn the Gold Beacon Award for Excellence.

The NTSB-ICU (Neuro/Trauma/Surgical/Burn ICU) at Hurley is one of six trauma units in the U.S. to receive the Beacon designation from The American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

On Tuesday, doctors and nurses from the unit accepted the award, which recognizes them as the best in the nation.

"This award symbolizes all we have worked for and the dedication the nurses have put into their work," says trauma nurse clinician Chris Berry.

The organization says the award shows the community that they have an elite team of providers that delivers the highest level of care in the country.

