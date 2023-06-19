 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huron County deputies rescue woman on an inner tube in Lake Huron

  • Updated
  • 0
Huron County Sheriff's Office

Huron County Sheriff's Office

A woman from St. Clair Shores had to be rescued on Lake Huron on Sunday evening after her inner tube got away from the shore.

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Huron County deputies helped save a woman stranded on an inner tube in Lake Huron on Sunday late afternoon, just before 6 p.m.

The woman was rescued about a half-mile offshore near Sleeper State Park.

Two kayakers were trying to help, but the wind made it too difficult. Rescuers arrived and the woman was brought onto the patrol boat and taken to the Caseville Harbor.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office wants to remind beachgoers that water temperatures are still cool and to take extra caution at the beach, especially on a windy day.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you