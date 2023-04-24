 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Most of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Huron County man found dead after overnight house fire

  • 0
Generic Fire Stock Photo

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities found the badly burned body of a man inside a house that caught fire overnight.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported the fire around 12:40 a.m. on Filion Road east of Finkel Road in Rubicon Township.

The Port Hope Fire Department was first on the scene and found the house ablaze. Firefighters found the body inside the residence after knocking down most of the flames.

The sheriff's office believes the body is the 51-year-old homeowner, but a positive identification couldn't be complete Monday due to the extent of his burn injuries.

The Huron County Medical Examiner's Office will schedule an autopsy for Tuesday to confirm the man's identity.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal's Office and Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating what sparked the fire.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you