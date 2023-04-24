Huron County man found dead after overnight house fire

PORT HOPE, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities found the badly burned body of a man inside a house that caught fire overnight.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported the fire around 12:40 a.m. on Filion Road east of Finkel Road in Rubicon Township.
The Port Hope Fire Department was first on the scene and found the house ablaze. Firefighters found the body inside the residence after knocking down most of the flames.
The sheriff's office believes the body is the 51-year-old homeowner, but a positive identification couldn't be complete Monday due to the extent of his burn injuries.
The Huron County Medical Examiner's Office will schedule an autopsy for Tuesday to confirm the man's identity.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal's Office and Huron County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating what sparked the fire.