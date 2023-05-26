Huron County sheriff pleads for safety using fireworks, on the water

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the unofficial start of summer comes this weekend, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is asking the public to enjoy warm weather activities responsibly.
Hanson put out a plea ahead of Memorial Day weekend for safety while using fireworks and on the water along Huron County's 100 miles of shoreline this summer.
"We at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office want everyone to enjoy this important holiday weekend," Hanson said. "However, activities that usually accompany it have on occasion made for a bad holiday weekend experience."
The county has experienced neighborhood disruptions, property damage and serious injuries caused by fireworks over the past few years. He pleaded with residents and vacationers to exercise extreme caution with fireworks.
Hanson also asked boaters and kayakers to follow basic safety precautions on Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay this summer, especially making sure watercraft are properly stocked with safety equipment.
A marine radio or other means of communication back to shore and a life jacket are the most important.
"The most common causes of death in kayaking accidents are overturning or falling overboard. This has occurred too many times in our county, and a life jacket often becomes the difference between life or death," Hanson said.
Life jackets are available to the public at Bird Creek Beach in Port Austin for the fifth year. Swimmers and boaters can borrow life jackets from the municipal harbor in Caseville.
"These options further narrow the excuses of why someone left shore without a life jacket," Hanson said. "When done with a borrowed life jacket after a trip, you’re asked to return it."
The Huron County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol issues several tickets every year to boaters and kayakers who don't comply with Michigan's life jacket laws.
Huron County's north shore around Turnip Rock in Lake Huron is an increasingly popular kayaking destination. Hanson said emergency crews have responded to numerous pleas for help from exhausted or overwhelmed kayakers battling the elements.
"Several near death experiences have occurred, as well as even death," he said. "Kayakers are strongly encouraged to understand that, even though this time of year is considered to be the unofficial start of summer, water temperatures right now are only in the low to mid-50s and short term exposure in it can lead to hypothermia."
Hanson encouraged kayakers to recognize their physical limitations and what type of sea conditions they are able to endure. Sea breezes often kick up in the afternoon and evening hours, creating difficult paddling conditions.
"Near shore southerly breezes can also leave a false impression for favorable kayaking and the further you go offshore, the waves and currents will increase and it will be difficult to return," Hanson said.
He encouraged kayakers to communicate their planned departure and return times with someone who is staying on shore.