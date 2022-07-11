Huron County woman dies nearly two weeks after crash near Bad Axe

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County woman died on Friday, nearly two weeks after she was involved in a crash with a semi-truck near Bad Axe.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Janet Hoyt of Snover died during surgery on Friday to treat injuries she sustained in the crash on June 27.
Investigators say Hoyt was driving on M-53 when she made a left turn into a private driveway around 6:50 a.m. that morning. She turned into the path of a Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer.
The 44-year-old Filion man driving the truck was unable to avoid a collision. He did not report any injuries from the crash.
An ambulance rushed Hoyt to McLaren Thumb Region hospital in Bad Axe and she later was airlifted to a trauma center for more intensive treatment. She died there on Friday while undergoing surgery.
Investigators believe Hoyt may have been blinded by the early morning sun when the crash happened.