I-69 closed near Lapeer after truck crashes with hazardous materials

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - I-69 was closed for several hours on Saturday after a semi-truck overturned and spilled hazardous materials.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m., when a semi-truck driver heading west lost control and overturned between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Road.
The truck from Ontario-based hauler AirTime Express was carrying about 15 barrels of methoxy propanol, along with a significant amount of less hazardous cargo. Authorities discovered a puddle behind the truck and activated a hazardous materials response.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed I-69 in both directions between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Road while crews investigated the spill and worked on a cleanup.
Officials say they established a safe area and contained leaking fluids from the engine compartment and were awaiting the arrival of Michigan Spill Response to secure and offload the hazardous materials.
Michigan Spill Response, a hazardous materials mitigation company in Flint, later determined none of the 55-gallon drums of methoxy propanol ruptured. They realized the puddle behind the truck was just water.
Wrecker crews transferred the barrels and other cargo from the truck before rolling it back onto its wheels. The freeway reopened around 4 p.m.