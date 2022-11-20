I-69 reopens following semi-truck crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eastbound I-69 was closed at Dort Highway for several hours Sunday after a semi truck overturned.
Police say the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on I-69 near Dort Highway just before 8 a.m. when he lost control, causing the semi to overturn.
Diesel fuel from the semi-truck spilled onto the freeway, leading authorities to close the eastbound lanes of I-69 at Saginaw Street in Flint for several hours.
Crews were able to clean up the spill, tow away the semi truck and reopen the roadway around 5 p.m.