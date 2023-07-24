I-75 scheduled to close for three days beginning overnight Tuesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound I-75 will be closed beginning overnight Tuesday from I-475 to U.S. 23.
According to MDOT, the section of I-75 will be closed for three straight days beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. MDOT says that I-75 is expected to open back up by 6 a.m. Friday.
The closure will allow three straight days of paving, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-475 and westbound I-69.
The work is part of a $5.2 million investment to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from M-54 to U.S. 23.