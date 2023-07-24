 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

I-75 scheduled to close for three days beginning overnight Tuesday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound I-75 will be closed beginning overnight Tuesday from I-475 to U.S. 23.

According to MDOT, the section of I-75 will be closed for three straight days beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. MDOT says that I-75 is expected to open back up by 6 a.m. Friday.

The closure will allow three straight days of paving, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-475 and westbound I-69.

The work is part of a $5.2 million investment to resurface 4.2 miles of I-75 from M-54 to U.S. 23.

