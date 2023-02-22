Imlay City man dies four days after crash on M-53

Weather Alert

...VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS WINTRY MIX CONTINUES... WEATHER... * A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the early afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain and sleet closer to the M-59 corridor. Snow may also occasionally mix in at times closer to the M-59 corridor. * Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where the heaviest snowfall occurs. Snow and sleet accumulation will generally remain under 1 inch through 3 PM, although locally higher amounts will be possible closer to I-69. * Ice accretion up to one tenth of an inch will be possible through 3 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. Accretion will be most prevalent on elevated surfaces, but will become increasingly common on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and parking lots. * Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of falling snow. * Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph. * Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32 degrees. IMPACTS... * Moderate icing and snow may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Treated roads may become difficult to travel in areas where heavier ice accretion rates and snow accumulation occur. * Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of falling snow. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable; driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.; Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP