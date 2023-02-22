Imlay City man dies four days after crash on M-53

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an Imlay City man died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained four days earlier in a crash just north of the city on Friday.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Dennis Bandemer was driving a Jeep Cherokee west on Bowers Road when he ran a stop sign at M-53 around 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Bandemer slammed into the side of a semi-truck heading south on M-53, tearing the axles off the trailer.
An ambulance rushed Bandemer to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he remained in critical condition before he was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening.
A 43-year-old man from Otisville, who was driving the semi-truck, did not report any injuries after the crash.
The sheriff's office doesn't believe Bandemer was speeding when he ran the stop sign. Investigators will continue looking into what caused him to miss the stop sign.