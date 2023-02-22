Imlay City man dies four days after crash on M-53

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS WINTRY MIX
CONTINUES...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue
between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the early
afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary
precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing
rain and sleet closer to the M-59 corridor. Snow may also
occasionally mix in at times closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Snow and sleet accumulation will
generally remain under 1 inch through 3 PM, although locally
higher amounts will be possible closer to I-69.

* Ice accretion up to one tenth of an inch will be possible
through 3 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. Accretion
will be most prevalent on elevated surfaces, but will become
increasingly common on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps,
overpasses, and other untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and
parking lots.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Moderate icing and snow may lead to slippery roads
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Treated
roads may become difficult to travel in areas where heavier ice
accretion rates and snow accumulation occur.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Imlay City man dies four days after crash on M-53

  • Updated
  • 0
Imlay City man dies four days after crash on M-53

An Imlay City man died four days after police say he ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck on M-53.

 Jason Parks

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an Imlay City man died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained four days earlier in a crash just north of the city on Friday.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Dennis Bandemer was driving a Jeep Cherokee west on Bowers Road when he ran a stop sign at M-53 around 5:20 p.m. Friday. 

Bandemer slammed into the side of a semi-truck heading south on M-53, tearing the axles off the trailer.

An ambulance rushed Bandemer to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he remained in critical condition before he was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening.

A 43-year-old man from Otisville, who was driving the semi-truck, did not report any injuries after the crash.

The sheriff's office doesn't believe Bandemer was speeding when he ran the stop sign. Investigators will continue looking into what caused him to miss the stop sign.

