Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.

A 10-foot diameter water main ruptured near the Great Lakes Water Authority treatment plant in Port Huron on Aug. 13. The main, which is the largest in the authority's service area, supplies most of the drinking water to northern Detroit.

Crews received a 20-foot-long section of replacement pipe a day after the break was reported to fix the gaping hole. However, a detailed engineering inspection on Aug. 15 uncovered further damage, which will require more specially made replacement pipe.

An additional 48 feet of the 10-foot diameter pipe is being manufactured in Texas to fix all known damage. That pipe is scheduled to arrive at the repair site sometime next week.

In the meantime, crews are preparing for the repair by stabilizing the existing pipe and building concrete pads underneath the damaged section. The damage sections of the pipe will be cut out sometime this week.

Engineers are going through the entire 26-mile pipeline from Port Huron to Imlay City this week as well to get a detailed inspection while the water flow is shut off.

Emergency repairs to the water pipeline are scheduled for completion by the end of next week. The Great Lakes Water Authority then will be required to complete a flushing and sanitizing protocol before restoring water flow.

Crews hope to place the 10-foot pipeline back into full service around Sept. 3. A Boil Water Advisory will continue until then for Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township.

The Genesee County water system is producing additional supply for some areas normally served by the Great Lakes Water Authority Pipeline, including the city of Flint.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office is asking all county residents served by a municipal water system to conserve supply by turning off lawn sprinklers and not washing vehicles.

The Great Lakes Water Authority also is asking 23 communities its serves in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties to limit their water usage until the broken water main returns to service.