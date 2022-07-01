Important safety tips whether you're on or in the water

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - As folks head out for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, many mid-Michigan residents will spend their time along more than 3000 miles of shoreline surrounding the Great Lakes.
Others will stay home, enjoying their backyard pools.
All present a danger, but there are steps you can take to help prevent a tragedy.
According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been more than 40 reported drownings on Michigan's waterways already this year.
Strong currents and other unknowns can catch unsuspecting swimmers by surprise.
Dow Bay Area Family YMCA Aquatics Manager Anna Kuehne says there are some safety measures to consider.
"Have a plan set up in advance. And, always having a buddy. We have buddies here for our camps. Where it's like, every once in a while, just call out, hey, do you know where your buddy's at with you? So, that way, everyone is accounted for in your group. Life jackets are also a great idea, especially if you're on a boat."
Pools can be especially dangerous for young children.
"Drowning is the second leading cause of death for kids zero to fourteen years of age. So, it's a very scary statistic. It happens, it's called the Silent Killer for a reason," added Kuehne.
If you're by yourself and get into trouble, there's Flip, Float and Follow to help keep from drowning.
You want to flip over on your back, and float to keep you head above water.
Try to stay calm and signal for help.
Then follow the safest path to get to shore.
According to the Red Cross, 54% of U.S. citizens do not have basic swimming skills.
However, even skilled swimmers can be caught off-guard.
"You kind of have to look and be like, can I see the bottom of, like where I'm swimming. Is there rocks underneath there? Maybe there's like a really deep edge I'm not sure.
So, we call that, look before you leap."
Other tips include making sure there is adult supervision around pools at all times, child safety barriers or fences, and stowing ladders to keep kids from accidently falling in.