Independence Day evokes varying emotions amid unrest in America

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - How are Americans feeling about America this Independence Day?
There has been some social media sentiment that maybe America doesn't deserve a birthday party this year. In mid-Michigan, some families celebrating the Fourth of July assessed their mood about America.
"I'm not feeling very hopeful about the future of America," said Calaunda Power while she watched as her children take a twirl on a carnival ride at the seventh annual Flint Water Fest.
As America celebrates its independence, she wonders what the future holds for the land of the free and the home of the brave.
"I'm grateful to be alive and happy to be here with my family," Power said. "But at the same time, I know America is dealing with a lot of social injustice, a lot of wrongdoing, injustice toward women and we are getting out body policed and things like that."
She isn't alone with her concern about women's rights and equal rights for all.
For some, the future of America will depend on those who fight for what they believe is right. Lillian Erdman isn't giving up on America or its people.
"I'm hopeful that we can all come together as one and appreciate everyone's entire being that everyone has a choice and it's not someone's opinion to take that a way from us," she said.
Power said her family will "do everything we can to move out of America go some where we are more welcome more accepted."
Most of the people at the carnival said there is still a lot to celebrate about America and they remain cautiously hopeful about the future.