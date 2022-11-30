 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Infighting in Saginaw County GOP as America First wing of party takes control

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Vice Chairman plans on starting new group or club to help more mainstream Republican candidates

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Saginaw County Republicans have resigned board and delegate positions after what has been described as a tense convention.

Monday night, two board members walked out and resigned. They believe the party has been taken over by the America First wing of the party.

Some are talking about starting a new club or group for Republicans.

Tom Roy is now the former Vice Chairman of the Saginaw County G-O-P and believes it's time for everyone in the Republican Party to put the 2020 election in the past.

"It was not an organized meeting like we had in the past," says Roy.

"It was a tense atmosphere, no doubt about it," says Josiah Jaster, who was elected as chairman of the convention.

Those are two descriptions of what took place inside the Four Points Sheraton in Saginaw Township Monday night.

Roy eventually walked out and resigned his position as Vice Chairman of the Saginaw County GOP.

"A different group, which is the America First group came in, and basically took over the party, not physically and violently, but took it over that wasn't in the best interest of the party.  A lot of people in the primary election did not vote the America First candidates," says Roy.

One of the members of the America First wing of the party is Debra Ell, seen here in an earlier news story.

Seventeen delegates were selected for the party's executive committee, mainly from the America First wing.

"A lot of us don't believe the election was stolen in 2020, they basically do, 100 percent," says Roy.

"No matter the outcome of the convention, people would have been upset," says Jaster.

Jaster, who says he identifies with America First was elected chairman of the convention and believes he had support from other delegates.

"I was elected with about 75 percent of support from the delegates, that was a fair vote, it was a standing vote so we could all see who voted which way," he says.

Roy says he and other will now look at other ways to help the Republican Party.

"It's not really our own party, it's our own club, its where we can still help candidates, still fundraise and legally give them money," says Roy.

Jaster says despite the differences, the Saginaw County GOP will survive.

"We can come back stronger with open transparent meetings; we can come back with open reports where people can have questions and get answers to those questions," Jaster says.

We tried to reach Debra Ell for comment, but we did not hear back.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you