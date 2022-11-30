Infighting in Saginaw County GOP as America First wing of party takes control

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Saginaw County Republicans have resigned board and delegate positions after what has been described as a tense convention.
Monday night, two board members walked out and resigned. They believe the party has been taken over by the America First wing of the party.
Some are talking about starting a new club or group for Republicans.
Tom Roy is now the former Vice Chairman of the Saginaw County G-O-P and believes it's time for everyone in the Republican Party to put the 2020 election in the past.
"It was not an organized meeting like we had in the past," says Roy.
"It was a tense atmosphere, no doubt about it," says Josiah Jaster, who was elected as chairman of the convention.
Those are two descriptions of what took place inside the Four Points Sheraton in Saginaw Township Monday night.
Roy eventually walked out and resigned his position as Vice Chairman of the Saginaw County GOP.
"A different group, which is the America First group came in, and basically took over the party, not physically and violently, but took it over that wasn't in the best interest of the party. A lot of people in the primary election did not vote the America First candidates," says Roy.
One of the members of the America First wing of the party is Debra Ell, seen here in an earlier news story.
Seventeen delegates were selected for the party's executive committee, mainly from the America First wing.
"A lot of us don't believe the election was stolen in 2020, they basically do, 100 percent," says Roy.
"No matter the outcome of the convention, people would have been upset," says Jaster.
Jaster, who says he identifies with America First was elected chairman of the convention and believes he had support from other delegates.
"I was elected with about 75 percent of support from the delegates, that was a fair vote, it was a standing vote so we could all see who voted which way," he says.
Roy says he and other will now look at other ways to help the Republican Party.
"It's not really our own party, it's our own club, its where we can still help candidates, still fundraise and legally give them money," says Roy.
Jaster says despite the differences, the Saginaw County GOP will survive.
"We can come back stronger with open transparent meetings; we can come back with open reports where people can have questions and get answers to those questions," Jaster says.
We tried to reach Debra Ell for comment, but we did not hear back.