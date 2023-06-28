Inmates at Genesee County jail make card for family of deceased deputy

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Inmates are sharing their condolences following the unexpected death of a Genesee County Sheriff Deputy.

Deputy Anthony Fedewa died on Sunday after a brief illness, he was 56 years old.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says that Fedewa was loved by everyone. He was known for his service and leadership in the corrections facility and the Army.

Inmates at the Genesee County jail made Fedewa's family a card.

The card reads, "Fedewa was a great man. He will be greatly missed."

It was hand-drawn by an inmate and includes written notes from several others.

"This is what unity looks like," says Sheriff Swanson. "In his death, he's being credited by people that he secured, controlled cared for."

Fedewa's funeral is scheduled for next Wednesday. He'll be buried at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township.