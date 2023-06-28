 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Inmates at Genesee County jail make card for family of deceased deputy

  • Updated
The inmates at the Genesee County jail came together and made a card for the family of a deputy who died this week.

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Inmates are sharing their condolences following the unexpected death of a Genesee County Sheriff Deputy.

Deputy Anthony Fedewa died on Sunday after a brief illness, he was 56 years old.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says that Fedewa was loved by everyone. He was known for his service and leadership in the corrections facility and the Army.

Inmates at the Genesee County jail made Fedewa's family a card.

The card reads, "Fedewa was a great man. He will be greatly missed."

It was hand-drawn by an inmate and includes written notes from several others.

"This is what unity looks like," says Sheriff Swanson. "In his death, he's being credited by people that he secured, controlled cared for."

Fedewa's funeral is scheduled for next Wednesday. He'll be buried at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township.

