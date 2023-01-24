 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am,
however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are
expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the early commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County

Sara Burns was last seen in Ogemaw County on Jan. 9.

Sara Burns was last seen in Ogemaw County on Jan. 9 and her van was found later in Harrison.

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Search crews on the ground and in the air are looking intently for an Ogemaw County woman last seen two weeks ago.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.

Burns was last seen on Jan. 9 and she was reported missing to the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17. 

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Investigators didn't realize that Burns was missing at the time because no reports had been filed with law enforcement.

Search crews returned this week to scour the area where Burns' car was located. They are going door-to-door canvassing residents in the area for information.

Leota is located in a remote area of northern Clare County along the Muskegon River.

Burns is about 4-foot-9 and 111 pounds with a tattoo near her clavicle. There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Burns previously lived in the Houghton Lake area before she moved to the Prescott area, where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Burns' whereabouts should call the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-345-3111.

