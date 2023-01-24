Intensive air and ground search continues for Ogemaw County woman

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Search crews on the ground and in the air are looking intently for an Ogemaw County woman last seen two weeks ago.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews with assistance from K-9s and drones are blanketing an area of northern Clare County to look for 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area.

Burns was last seen on Jan. 9 and she was reported missing to the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office had Burns' abandoned vehicle towed from an area near Leota on Jan. 11. Investigators didn't realize that Burns was missing at the time because no reports had been filed with law enforcement.

Search crews returned this week to scour the area where Burns' car was located. They are going door-to-door canvassing residents in the area for information.

Leota is located in a remote area of northern Clare County along the Muskegon River.

Burns is about 4-foot-9 and 111 pounds with a tattoo near her clavicle. There was no description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Burns previously lived in the Houghton Lake area before she moved to the Prescott area, where she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Burns' whereabouts should call the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-345-3111.