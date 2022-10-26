Interim no more: Bay City names new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City has a new top cop and firefighter.

City Manager Dana Muscott named Caleb Rowell as the permanent director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. He will be Bay City's second director to oversee the combined police and fire department.

Rowell takes over for Michael Cecchini, who retired on Oct. 3 during an investigation into his conduct during a confrontation with a group of teens in September.

Rowell has worked as a police officer and firefighter in Bay City for 24 years. He started as a school resource officer, field training officer and civil disorder instructor in 1998.

Ten years later, Rowell was promoted to sergeant in the police department in 2008 and took over management of the city's reserve officer program.

When Bay City combined its police and fire departments into a combined department of public safety in 2013, Rowell enrolled in the Bay County Fire Academy to obtain certification as a firefighter.

He was promoted to lieutenant a year later in charge of the field training unit.

Rowell was promoted to patrol operations captain and deputy public safety director in 2020 and also completed education for Michigan's Fire Officer III program. He was named interim public safety director after Cecchini's resignation.

Muscott is pleased to remove the "interim" tag from Rowell's title now.

"It’s clear to us that Rowell already has the support and respect of his department and those departments and agencies we work closely alongside," she said. "We are eager to see what the future holds for the department and our community under his leadership."