...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Internet sleuth helped crack Saginaw County stolen boat and RV theft

Tittabawassee Township man has been arraigned on breaking and entering, larceny charges

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A man has been arrested in a connection with a high-profile heist of some high-end summer recreation vehicles.

A couple of weeks ago, a boat and two recreational vehicles had been found. They had been stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility early last year.

The items were found in northern Michigan at three different locations and police got some help from internet sleuth who knows his boats.

"It was very strange," said Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon about the theft investigation that began in early 2021.

That strange caper began at some Tittabawassee Township storage units, when a boat and two recreational trailers vanished.

Police say 55-year-old Dennis Tyrrell of Tittabawassee Township has confessed to the heist and has been arraigned on three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of larceny.

"All indications are he did this on his own," Simon said.

He believes Tyrrell stole the items in February or March of 2021 and moved them north -- one RV to the Lake City area, the boat to a storage unit in Gaylord and the other RV to West Branch.

Police say Tyrrell tried to disguise the 2006 Powerquest 380 Avenger with a new paint scheme.

"He purchased a wrap and had the boat re-wrapped, and then he also removed some seating and the seating recovered, and also put a different steering wheel on it to try to conceal the identity of the boat," Simon said.

The owner of the stolen boat had been putting out pictures on the internet of the missing vessel. Simon said a man viewed the pictures and somehow was able to identify the stolen boat.

"He was familiar with that type of boat and he looked and he was convinced it was their boat. That sized Powerquest boat, there were not very many manufactured in 2006, so it was a distinctive boat," he said.

The 45-foot trailer travel was located at a campground in Lake City. Tyrrell was using the trailer and the boat for his own personal use, while the other RV remained in storage.

There are three separate owners of the items and Simon said they are working with their insurance companies on getting the vehicles back.

"All three of them were ecstatic," Simon said.

Police say the boat had a value of about $200,000 and the RVs around $100,000 each. Tyrrell is free on a personal recognizance bond.

