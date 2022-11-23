Investigation continues a day after Grand Blanc Township condo fire

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - More than a dozen families remain displaced after a fire swept through a condominium building at the Fairways of Woodfield.
No one was hurt, but the building suffered severe damage. The Grand Blanc Township fire chief said investigators had not determined the cause of the fire or where in the building it started 24 hours later.
The first call came in just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about a fire at the complex in southern Grand Blanc Township. Fire Chief Robert Burdette said crews arrived within minutes.
"It was shortly after the arrival of that truck we got the call that the third floor, the roof of the building started to collapse," he said.
Lasonji Southall lives nearby she saw the flames and sprung into action.
"My adrenaline just kicked in," she said. "I went to where the fire was coming from on the third floor and got to banging on the door. No one answered, so I went across the hall and I let the guy know over there that he needed get out."
Southall said she went from door to door and apartment to apartment to make people aware of the fire.
A day after the fire, the building remained locked and secured while officials were investigating.
"We have our investigators out there digging through the remains of the fire to see if we can determine anything," said Burdette.
The third floor of the complex suffered the most damage, but Burdette said every unit of the building has been affected.
"The entire building had water and smoke damage throughout," he said. "Every apartment in that building was touched by this incident in one way or another."
Red Cross volunteers are helping 24 displaced families. People affected by the fire can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.