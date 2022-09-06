Investigators meeting to discuss Hogarth Avenue explosion this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators will return to Flint's west side on Wednesday to talk about testing done on evidence collected from the scene of last November's deadly home explosion on Hogarth Avenue.

Authorities from several agencies are planning to meet with lawyers, insurance company representatives and other stakeholders in the investigation to work on determining what caused the blast.

Two people died in the Nov. 22 blast -- 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak. Several others were injured.

The explosion destroyed three homes and caused severe damage to five others, which were condemned. Dozens of families were left homeless in the weeks after the blast, but several have been allowed to return.

Consumers Energy studied the area in the days after the explosion and determined an underground gas leak was not the cause.

The Flint Fire Department and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit are leading the probe into the devastating explosion.

Investigators from several agencies combed through debris at the scene last February. They sent dozens of evidence samples to laboratories for further examination after that visit.

The meeting on Wednesday is scheduled for investigators to discuss results of that testing and try to pinpoint what caused the explosion.