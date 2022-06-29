Investigators plan to discuss cause of Hogarth Avenue explosion in September

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The investigation into what caused a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint likely will remain a mystery through the summer months.

Investigators from several agencies who are trying to pinpoint a cause are not planning to meet again until Sept. 7, according to Michigan State Police and the Flint Fire Department.

They will discuss the results of testing conducted on evidence collected from the scene in February.

The explosion on the evening of Nov. 22 killed 3-year-old NuVeah Lucas, who lived in the house at the center of the blast, and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak, who lived in the house next door.

Three homes were completely destroyed in the explosion and dozens more in the neighborhood on Flint's west side sustained damage. Nearly 30 families were displaced after the blast and at least five homes will require extensive repairs before they can be occupied again.

About 30 investigators visited the scene in early February, when they collected several pieces of evidence and sent it to laboratories for testing. They hope that evidence and lab testing will lead investigators to the cause.