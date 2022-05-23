Investigators: Saginaw Township woman died after falling asleep while smoking

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township woman who died after her apartment caught fire Sunday night may have fallen asleep while smoking, according to investigators.
The Saginaw Township Fire Department responded to the fire in a 12-unit apartment building at 4955 Century Drive, which is just east of Center Road.
Fire crews encountered heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor when they arrived. Firefighters advanced a hoseline into the apartment and put out the flames.
However, they found the body of a 79-year-old woman in the apartment and she was pronounced dead on the scene. The Saginaw County Medical Examiner's Office is planning an autopsy on her.
The fire department says a preliminary investigation shows the woman, who was not identified, apparently fell asleep while smoking and caused the fire.
Flames were contained only to the woman's second-floor apartment. There was no word on whether any other apartments sustained damage or whether any other residents in the building had to relocate.