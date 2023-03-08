Investigators working to determine how Burton man died in fire

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators were continuing to look into the mysterious death of a man discovered Monday after a fire that may have occurred days earlier.

The Burton Fire Department responded to the man's residence at 1436 Kra-Nur Drive off Davison Road around 4 p.m. Monday, when they found his body in the living room.

Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said family members went to check on the victim, who authorities have not identified, and discovered his body and evidence of a fire.

Wilkinson said the fire apparently started in the living room sometime between Thursday evening and Sunday evening, became starved of oxygen and went out on its own. Family members discovered the fire damage with the man's body Monday.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they could not pinpoint an exact cause on Wednesday. Wilkinson said the victim died of smoke inhalation or another medical condition.

An autopsy will be conducted to provide more information about how the man died.