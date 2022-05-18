Involved parties can’t decide on date to review Hogarth lab results

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Six months have come and gone and there are still no answers behind the deadly blast that left two Hogarth Avenue residents dead.
“It’s a big burden, it’s a burden when there are no answers,” Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said.
Chief Barton is one of 30 plus people involved in the investigation of Hogarth Avenue; the residential neighborhood that was left in ruins from an explosion in November of 2021.
“The wait is not in the city of Flint. It’s waiting for all parties to get together and find a determination,” Barton said.
Since the start of the investigation, it’s been slow moving, from cleaning up the area to getting people on site to gather evidence.
Back in January, Michigan State Police Fire Investigator Jason Mercier told ABC12 that they couldn’t gather all involved parties until February 9, that’s when the excavation began.
According to officials, all parties have been made aware that results from the excavation are ready to be discussed.
However, those same parties, including Chief Barton, were getting frustrated over picking a date that everyone can get together.
“First it was a day in June but not everyone could do that date,” Chief Barton said, “Then now we’re trying to pick a date in either June, July or August.”
Which could mean another three months until the public comes close to hearing about a possible cause.
“I think we're close, even if it's like the determination to say probable cause, we're just having some type of closure,” Chief Barton said.
ABC12 News has put out multiple calls to Michigan State Police investigators and have not received a call back.
Fire investigator Sgt. Mercier told ABC12 back in February he will likely not provide another update until they have official results or a probable cause.