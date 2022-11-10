Isabella County man dies after police say semi runs stop sign

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 31-year-old man died after a semi-truck ran a stop sign and slammed into his car Wednesday evening.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old from Weidman was driving his car south on Coldwater Road in Sherman Township around 5:35 p.m.
A 49-year-old man from Freeland was driving a semi truck loaded with large stones south on Drew Road. Police say he ran the stop sign at Coldwater Road and slammed into the car.
The Weidman man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Freeland man went to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.
The sheriff's office did not announce any tickets or criminal charges against the semi-truck driver who allegedly ran the stop sign, but the investigation will continue.