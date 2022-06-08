Isabella County sheriff runs out of gas money, will take some calls by phone

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County Sheriff's Office will tweak its response to some nonemergency calls after the department ran out of gas money.
Sheriff Michael Main said high gas prices have exhausted his budget already with several months to go before the next budget starts. So deputies will take some minor calls over the phone rather than meeting people in person.
Main said police will continue responding to all active emergency calls in progress that involve an imminent threat to life or property. Deputies also will respond whenever they need to be present for evidence collection.
"I want to assure the community that safety is our primary goal, and we will continue to respond to those types of calls," Main wrote on Facebook.
Routine motor patrols will continue in all parts of Isabella County that the sheriff's office usually patrols. The change only affects nonemergency calls that don't require a deputy to be present in person.