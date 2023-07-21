"It was the longest 10 to 15 minutes of my life," Davison residents clean up after hail damage

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The cleanup is underway in Davison Township as families begin to assess the damage from Thursday's storm.
The hail put holes in siding and windows, and left many with cracked windshields on their cars.
At Timber Heights Manufactured Home Community, the damage is pretty extensive. There are holes in the siding that look like a baseball was thrown through the side of the house.
For residents that were home during the storm, it was a particularly harrowing experience.
"It was the longest 10 to 15 minutes of my life because I didn't know what was going to happen," said Roxanne Lindsay.
Lindsay was at home when the hail came down Thursday. She did her best to say safe, even as the hail broke through her roof and her skylight.
"Me and the dogs covered up in the bed, trying to put a pillow over my head to try and stay safe," Lindsay said.
Almost every resident in Timber Heights is facing some form of damage, either to their car, their home, or even the ground itself.
Many in this area haven't even begun to think about cleanup yet either. They have to wait for insurance adjustors to come out an take a look at things first. With so much damage, it may take a while for them to reach every home.
"I called the insurance company yesterday afternoon right after I got home," said Wayne Noel. "I got home maybe 40 minutes after it stopped and I called the insurance company. The adjustor was supposed to call me this morning but they haven't called me yet."
Lindsay is facing a similar issue.
"The contractor says they have an emergency thing just to cover the holes where the insulation is coming out and fix the sunroof or the skylight, but I haven't got anything from them," said Lindsay.
The hope is that the insurance process moves quickly. The last thing residents want is for rain to come while there are still large craters in their roof and in their siding.