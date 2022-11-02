Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Flint has too few Republican election inspectors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A lawsuit looking to require the city of Flint to hire more Republican election workers has been dismissed.
A Genesee County judge threw it out Wednesday after it was filed last Friday.
The GOP plaintiffs say a list of election inspectors given to the Genesee County Republican Party for the November election shows only 57 of the 562 inspectors are Republican.
The lawsuit claims the city is violating the law.
The Michigan Republican Party released a statement following the judge's ruling.
"A Whitmer appointed judge agreed with Whitmer's counsel that the Republican Party doesn't have standing to litigate and defend Republicans. This is wrong and will be appealed," the statement says.