Judge Farah's in-person docket removed after sexual harassment allegations

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah will not hear any more cases from the bench after sexual harassment allegations against him were publicized this week.

Genesee County's 7th Circuit Court says Farah was relieved of his in-person docket as of noon on Friday after local court officials conferred with the State Court Administration Office in Lansing.

Farah already had announced plans this week to retire effective Nov. 9 after a former intern went public with allegations that the judge sexually harassed her for several months.

He will continue working remotely as a judge until his retirement date, but only to "complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement," according to a statement from Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly.

Farah's courtroom in Flint was dark on Friday and no cases were being heard.

Grace Ketzner, who was a third-year law student when she interned under Farah, said he sexually harassed her from June to October of 2021.

Ketzner brought her allegations to the Michigan State University Resolution Office, which conducted an investigation. The university determined that Farah, who also was an adjunct professor at MSU, violated the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct rules and Title IX policies.

Sources say a deal was brokered with Farah, which allows him to resign effective Nov. 9 with his pension.