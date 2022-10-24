Judicial candidates take part in forum for Genesee County Jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several candidates on the ballot visited the Genesee County Jail on Monday to talk to inmates ahead of the election.
Those running for the Michigan Supreme Court, Appeals Court and 7th Circuit Court of Genesee County were asked questions about their priorities.
"Voting is a constitutional right, and it should not be lost to people who are residing in a jail in Michigan -- and it shouldn't be lost to anyone residing in a jail across the country," said Percy Glover of the Voter Access for All Coalition.
Laws prohibit convicted felons from voting, but many others at the Genesee County Jail are eligible to cast an absentee ballot.