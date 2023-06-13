Kearsley Community Schools breaks ground on new community rec center

GENESEE Co. Mich. (WJRT) - Kearsley Community Schools broke ground Tuesday adding a new addition to the high school.
The new space will become a community recreation center.
It will include a 1,500-seat competition gym, indoor track, weight room and training facilities.
The building was made possible by a $21 million dollar bond passed last May.
"Kearsley is unique, we don't have a town. So we kind of embrace the fact that we're the hub of the community and so that was part of through the bond process into the campaign," said Superintendent of Kearsley Community Schools Paul Gauder. "We told the community that this is something to be available for them to use and certainly want to provide that opportunity is not only a school space but a community space as well."
All three elementary school buildings in the district will also get newly designed secure entrances as part of the bond.