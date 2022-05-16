Kettering fraternity raising money for firefighters' mental health

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Kettering University fraternity is raising money to provide mental health services to local firefighters.
The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity is holding events each day during the week benefitting the Local IAF 352 of Flint.
Several teams are competing in events to raise money from hot dog eating contests to dunk tanks.
Organizers say that it's important to look out for our heroes as much as each other.
"We think of them as so tough, but they need help too, so we want to make sure everyone realizes, reached out," said Jacob Brown, Director, Fireman's Challenge. "Help those around them if it's not just the firefighters."
Proceeds will go toward an organization called Next Rung which offers services like peer and professional support.