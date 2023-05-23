Keys to Success Leadership Summit connects young men with community

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint organization is helping to strengthen the bonds between young men and their community.
The Keys to Success Leadership Summit at the Flint Public Library on Tuesday aimed to build community and show young men the key to their future.
"In our community, we see a lot of things on the day-to-day basis and being able to help them see something different is just a tap in the water to make sure we can unlock doors and let them walk into the doors that they are destined to," said Perciverre Whitmore, CEO of Share the Keys.
Students from fifth through eighth grade met with creatives in the community. The goal was to open these boys up to new possibilities they don't normally see at school or at home.
"Growing up, you basically reflect what you see in your environment," said Robert Reid, the program Manager for CASES. "When you have an opportunity to connect with someone who looks like you, who speaks life into you, it allows you to ignore some of the things that may go on in life because you have a vision of what things could turn out for for yourself."
The boys who took part in Tuesday's summit appreciated the encouragement and feedback they received.
"I feel like it helps a lot, because you know some people don't have these types of role models," said sixth-grader Lequin Williams. "So like to have stuff like this this environment can help out a lot."
Students heard from local artists and organizations like the Greater Flint Health Coalition. They also earned keys for talking to different community organizations and sharing their dreams for the future.
"The key - something that you may not see, might be small and insignificant, but guess what, there's a room attached to it -- and guess what, it's greater than everything you're seeing," Whitmore said.
Click here for more information about Share the Keys and the Keys to Success Leadership Summit.