Kids hunt for thousands of eggs at Flint Children's Museum

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Kids in Genesee had quite the challenge to prepare for Easter.
The Flint Children’s Museum hosted the Egg-cellent Egg Hunt on Friday.
Children were asked to hunt for more than 6,000 eggs filled with candy, toys and shirts.
In the end, it was a lesson to look out for everyone else.
"So when a child fills their own bag we encourage them to help other kids find eggs to fill their bags,” said the museum's play educator, Winni King. “That way everybody gets the same amount and no one is left disappointed.”
Some of the eggs even included a free annual family membership to the Flint Children’s Museum.
