Kids learn about emergency prevention at Camp 911

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A children's camp was held today in Davison that centered around safety and how to react if one happens.
The camp Wednesday was designed to help kids learn how to prevent emergencies, what happens if they are in one and how the process works with different authorities.
There were a number of different authorities there for the event like the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, ambulances and police stations. Kids were able to learn about the police's dive team as well as how the authorities work together.
The purpose of this annual camp is to get kids comfortable with different authorities if they were ever to be in a situation where they needed help.