Kildee-Junge race for Congress very close in early results

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – Early results are very close for the hotly contested race representing much of Mid-Michigan in Congress.
At 12:30 a.m., Republican Paul Junge and incumbent Democrat Dan Kildee both had 48% of the vote. Those results don’t include any numbers from Kildee's home base of Genesee County.
Kathy Goodwin of the Working Class Party had 3% of the vote while Libertarian David Canny had 2% of the vote.
The Eighth District seat, which Kildee has represented since 2013, typically voted solidly Democrat before redistricting this year. The Kildee family has held the seat since 1977, when Dan Kildee’s uncle Dale Kildee first was elected to Congress.
Changes to the district boundaries in 2022 turned the seat into a tossup. The new Eighth Congressional District now includes Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and most of Midland counties.
Kildee campaigned on his record of supporting Democrat policies in Congress and bringing in significant amounts of federal dollars to Mid-Michigan. He painted Junge as out of touch with Mid-Michigan and attempting to buy a seat in Congress with his family’s wealth.
Junge campaigned on his business record, connections top Republicans and bringing a fresh voice to Congress. During the campaign, he claimed Kildee is too liberal and out of step with the people of Mid-Michigan.
Junge beat two other Republicans in the August primary to win his party’s nomination while Kildee ran unopposed in August.
Republicans were cruising to big victories in most other Mid-Michigan congressional races:
Second District
Incumbent Republican John Moolenaar had a significant lead over Democrat rival Jerry Hilliard at midnight. The Associated Press declared Moolenaar the winner at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with about 40% of precincts reporting.
Moolenaar had 65% of the vote while Hilliard had 33% and Libertarian Nathan Hewer claimed 2% of the vote.
Moolenaar won his fifth term in Congress representing 20 counties from western Midland County to Ionia County north to Manistee and east to Gladwin.
First District
Incumbent Republican Jack Bergman had a significant lead over Democrat Bob Lorinser with 75% of precincts reporting at 1 a.m. The Associated Press called the race with Bergman claiming 61% of the vote while Lorinser won 36%.
Liz Hakola of the Working Class Party had 1% of the vote while Libertarian Andrew Gale won 1%.
Bergman won his fourth term in Congress representing the entire Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula north of Standish.
Seventh District
Early results in the hotly contested Seventh District race for Congress showed Republican challenger Tom Barrett with a lead over incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin.
At midnight, Barrett had 55% of the vote to 43% for Slotkin with about 40% of precincts reporting.
The Seventh District includes most of five counties in the Lansing area and a small part of southwestern Oakland County.
Ninth District
Incumbent Republican Lisa McClain had a large lead over Democrat Brian Jaye at midnight. The Associated Press called the race in McClain’s favor around 11:30 p.m. with over one-third of precincts reporting.
McClain had 63% of the vote to 34% for Jaye.
The Ninth District includes the Thumb Region south to northern Oakland and Macomb counties.