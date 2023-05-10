 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kildee says cancer surgery was successful and he's back to work

  • Updated
  • 0

Congressman Dan Kildee said his surgery to remove a cancerous tumor was successful and he's returning to work part-time.

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Longtime Flint congressman Dan Kildee said he is cancer free and easing back into his work schedule.

The Democratic lawmaker had a successful surgery on April 17 to remove a cancerous tumor from one of his tonsils. He said doctors declared him cancer-free.

Kildee is grateful that the cancer was caught early and he won't require any further treatment other than continued monitoring for a couple years.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages. Your kindness has been very helpful and supportive of me as I've gone through this," Kildee said in a video released Wednesday. "It's been quite an ordeal, and I'm glad to put it behind me."

Kildee said he's now back in office, working to get back to feeling 100%.

"It's going to take a little bit longer for me to get back to 100%. But here I am, back in the office and going to work. Not a full schedule yet, but I’ll get there pretty soon," he said.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you