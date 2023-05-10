Kildee says cancer surgery was successful and he's back to work

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Longtime Flint congressman Dan Kildee said he is cancer free and easing back into his work schedule.

The Democratic lawmaker had a successful surgery on April 17 to remove a cancerous tumor from one of his tonsils. He said doctors declared him cancer-free.

Kildee is grateful that the cancer was caught early and he won't require any further treatment other than continued monitoring for a couple years.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages. Your kindness has been very helpful and supportive of me as I've gone through this," Kildee said in a video released Wednesday. "It's been quite an ordeal, and I'm glad to put it behind me."

Kildee said he's now back in office, working to get back to feeling 100%.

"It's going to take a little bit longer for me to get back to 100%. But here I am, back in the office and going to work. Not a full schedule yet, but I’ll get there pretty soon," he said.