Kildee: "This is why those protections are in place" when speaking about oily substance spill in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee said the spill into the river is another example why strong environmental protections are necessary.

On Friday, crews were making progress against the oil-like spill in the Flint River.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that crews have now cleaned-up nearly 5,000 gallons of the substance from the river since the leak was discovered Wednesday and those crews have contained the spill.

"This is why those protections are in place. This is why the work I have been doing on great lakes restoration or strengthening our watersheds is so critical, so the regulations we want to have in place and the protections we want to have in place should be firmer, stronger would go a long way to preventing something like this from happening in the first place," said Kildee.

The congressman also said he was happy to see the state of Michigan and other responders stepping in right away to contain the damage to the Flint River.

While investigators have not pin-pointed the exact source of the leak, they believe they know the general area it is in.

State investigators believe Lockhart Chemical is the likely source of the spill.

A no-contact order for the Flint River between Stepping Stone Falls in Genesee Township to Willard Road in Montrose Township remains in effect until further notice.

The Flint Mayor is stressing there is no danger to the drinking water.