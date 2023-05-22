Korean War veteran returns home from after Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - It was an emotional week for 88-year-old Korean War veteran Ronald Gavord.

The Bay City native was among 75 veterans who were recently welcomed home after a trip to Washington D.C.

The non-profit "Mid-Michigan Honor Flight" took them on the all-expenses-paid trip last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gavord was only 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953.

The former staff sergeant said he was grateful for the volunteers making it possible for him to visit the war memorials.

"It's amazing what they do...So many years have gone by and bang, here we are."

Volunteers lined up to thank the veterans as they boarded a chartered plane at Gerald Ford Airport in Grand Rapids.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight President Robert Green said it was an emotional start to the trip.

"I've already had one guy that came up to me and said he's a Vietnam veteran. And he never felt that his service meant anything until he walked through the flight line at the airport and got the thank yous from the people standing in the flag. So that's 50 years of thinking that his service didn't mean anything to anyone."

The vets toured the Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday before taking a group photo on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

After a stroll in the sun, Gavord and his daughter Tina M. McNeill then revisited a life-changing part of his past at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The same eyes that witnessed a war as a teenager took in the intricate details of the statues showing 8-foot tall Korean War American soldiers.

Was it hard for Gavord to look at?

"Not really. It reminds you, but it's not that hard. Yeah, it's nice to see it though."

Gavord thought of the countless servicemen and servicewomen who didn't make it home from war.

"They gave a little bit more than we did. They gave the ultimate thing. They're not here to enjoy it."

He told us America's history and the wars to protect it are more important than ever.

"That's the part that seems to be forgotten. What we're all about. A lot of people died in vain so we could be here talking today. I hate to see it lost through a bunch of malarkey."

The veterans also visited the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam War Memorial. They watched the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetary and stopped at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Gavord said the best part of his trip was being able to share it with McNeill.

"She's not only my daughter, she's my buddy."

McNeill agreed and said, "This is ultimate bonding. I've always been close with my dad. But you know, he's 88 years old now. And I cherish every moment I have with him."

At the end of an emotional trip, the veteran heroes were welcomed home and cheered on by large crowds of people in red, white, and blue. They also took part in a special ceremony at the airport.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight said there will soon be a Genesee County tie to the program. Its next trip this fall will leave from Bishop Airport in Flint.

The non-profit is looking for World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War to sign up for an honor flight.

It said any WWII and Korean War veterans will be seated on the September 5- 6, 2023 flight from Flint.

For more information on Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, click here.