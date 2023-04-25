Labadie Rib Fest preps for second year in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Labadie Rib Fest is set to take place again this year in Bay City.
The event replaced the long-standing Pig Gig and is back for its second year this July 27 to 30 at Veterans Memorial Park.
In addition to a rib cook off with local and national participants, there will be a celebrity charity rib cook off, live music from big time acts, vendors, a pig race, petting zoo, magic shows and more.
Organizers say the event draws people from across the state and country.
"When you bring in thousands of people a day for an event that lasts four days it's great for our economy, it's great for our community," Rib Fest organizer Jay Samborn said.
This year's bands include Lita Ford, Dokken, Rodney Atkins and more.
New this year, a cornhole tournament and the Bay Area Runner's Club 5K race. The fun is only part of the mission of Rib-Fest...the effect it has on nonprofits in need is priceless to the community.
"We really benefit from it because we get our mission out to the public, we tutor adults and we tutor kindergartners through third graders who are behind in reading and a lot of people can't find us, don't know who we are, don't put in the effort," Literacy Council of Bay County Executive Director Kathy Rayner said.
From exposure at informational booths and other volunteer efforts at the festival, the event generates much needed funds for area nonprofit organizations.
"Charities have been the focus on this. There's a lot of avenues for the charities and nonprofits to develop awareness for their organizations well as generate money," Samborn said.
The impact is in the thousands of dollars and for Bay City Academy, the funds have allowed them to offer students unique experiences at no cost to them.
"We're taking them to the zoo, we're taking them on field trips to ball games, we're taking them to midland and enjoying ballgames, we're doing things that we wouldn't normally be able to do," Bay City Academy Behavior Intervention Specialist Sarah Rice said.
Some rely on efforts like this to keep their community service going, like Bay County Crime Stoppers, who handle parking for the event.
"Paying out tips, we have to have the money to do that, primarily that and the expense of running the business," Bay County Crime Stoppers President Tom Matuszewski said.
Rib cook off participants say they win no matter how the competition cooks up.
"It feels really good just to help out and give back and make a difference," rib cook off participant and owner of Fat Matt's BBQ Matt Poirier said.
The event even shines the spotlight on local schools and dance teams.
"It gives the young kids the ability to present themselves in public which I think is good for their futures," Family Stage Coordinator at Rib Fest Bobbi Fonzi said.
Some nonprofits are still looking for volunteers for Rib Fest. Click here to learn more or get in contact with organizers.