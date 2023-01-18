Lack of winter curtails some Zehnder's Snowfest events

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Zehnder's Snowfest will be less snowy this year.
With warmer than average weather and well below average snowfall in Mid-Michigan over the past six weeks, there isn't enough of the white stuff to host some Snowfest events in downtown Frankenmuth.
Organizers canceled the world class snow sculpting competition because they have been unable to make or obtain enough snow. The Snowfest state and high school snow sculpting competitions will continue, however.
The state competition is set for Jan. 25 and the high school competition is set for Jan. 26.
Snowfest organizers are adding additional ice sculptures to make up for the loss of world class snow sculptures. They are planning four additional pieces with 10 blocks of ice and 13 additional sculptures from four blocks of ice.
This year's Snowfest also will include another fireworks show at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 27 and one additional amusement park ride. The regularly scheduled fireworks on Jan. 28 will continue as well.