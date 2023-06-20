Lake Aanikegamaa residents near Fenton to request a new name

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple residents on the renamed Lake Aanikegamaa gathered at the Fenton Township Hall on Monday for a meeting about the lake's name.
The current name roughly translates to "chain of lakes" in Ojibwe, referring to the Four Lakes area.
The U.S. Department of Interior changed its previous name, Squaw Lake, in September 2022 to remove the word "squaw" from America's geographic place names.
Erik Rodriguez of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe said the term "squaw" can be considered a slur from the colonial era.
"The word 'squaw' was used as [Europeans] came and met indigenous people. Then used to sexualize or degrade native women and make them feel inferior," Rodriguez said.
Pam Elder agreed with removing "squaw" from the lake name.
"If someone says that it's offensive, it's not on me to say they're wrong," she said.
But Elder and others in the Ponemah, Squaw, and Tupper Lakes Association wish they had a say in establishing the new name.
"What irritated people the most was there was never any request early in the process to solicit other name ideas," said association president Mark Schantz.
The group is planning to request an official name change from the federal government. Schantz said all Lake Aanikegamaa residents can expect postcards or door-to-door polls for new names later this summer.
Possibilities include Mud Lake and Swan Lake. When the association has a winner, they'll mail out the paperwork.
"I think we have a very good chance for the name that we submit to be strongly considered," Schantz said.
Multiple other waterways in Mid-Michigan were also renamed last fall, including Isabella Creek, Collar Creek and Evergreen Lake.