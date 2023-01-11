 Skip to main content
Lake Fenton teacher honored for saving 5-year-old's life

  • Updated
  • 0

Carlee Ramirez, a kindergarten teacher at Lake Fenton Community Schools, received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for performing the Heimlich maneuver on a 5-year-old who was choking on a sucker.

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Red Cross honored a Lake Fenton teacher for saving the life of one of her students.

Carlee Ramirez, a kindergarten teacher at Westshore Elementary School in Fenton, rushed into action when she realized 5-year-old Charlie Rohen was choking on a sucker on June 19, 2022.

She said Charlie tapped on her leg with a panicked look on her face. She was holding an empty sucker stick, so Ramirez realized she was choking on the hard candy sucker.

Ramirez performed the Heimlich Maneuver three or four times to dislodge the sucker from Charlie's throat and save her life.

The Red Cross presents its Lifesaving Award to folks who perform acts of heroism thanks to training from the organization. Red Cross officials say this is a great example of why training is so important.

"In my experience with the American Red Cross, I’ve learned that heroes are all around us. It is our hope that Carlee’s heroic actions inspire others to get trained in skills that save lives," said Becky Gaskin, executive director for the East Central Bay Chapter of the Red Cross Michigan Region.

