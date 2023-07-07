Lane closures on US-10 begin July 10 in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After a short break for the Fourth of July holiday, construction is set to resume on phase 2 of the westbound US-10 rebuild.
"Starting Monday, we will have a lane closure in each direction on US-10, and that is really to allow the contractor to finish staging so we can get ready to shift traffic," said MDOT Bay Region Communication Representative Jocelyn Garza.
One lane will be closed in both directions of US-10 between I-75 and Seven Mile Road until July 18. Then, traffic from the westbound lanes will be diverted to the eastbound lanes for the full rebuild.
"Once those traffic configurations are in place, we expect them to remain in place until November," said Garza. "And that's about the time when we expect the majority of the project to be wrapped up."
Construction is a much needed fix for this section of the highway. The westbound lanes have not been re-paved since their initial construction in 1957, and have needed to be patched 5 times in the last 15 years.
"When you get to a point where you have more patches than you do original pavement, it's maybe time to start thinking about a full rebuild of that portion of the roadway," said Garza.
Garza says most drivers may need to allow some extra time and patience due to the slow downs, but lanes will remain open in both directions.
"If you're not one of those people that can pack some extra patience and tolerate a little bit of a slowdown for a few miles you may want to find an alternate route during this time," said Garza.
For the latest on closures in your area: https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map