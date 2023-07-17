 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Lane shifts and ramp closures begin Tuesday along U.S. 10 and I-75

  • Updated
Road construction

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that paving operations will begin on Westbound U.S. 10 in Bay County Tuesday.

Beginning July 18, westbound traffic will shift to the east side of the road, with one lane of traffic in each direction on U.S. 10 between I-75 and 7 Mile Road.

According to MDOT, The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound U.S. 10 will be closed. The detour will be along southbound I-75, M-84 and westbound U.S. 10. Also, the westbound U.S. 10 to southbound I-75 ramp will be closed. Motorists are asked to use a detour using M-13, M-84 and southbound I-75. These ramps are scheduled to be closed through November.

Three Mile Road Bridge remains closed for construction and is expected to reopen before Labor Day Weekend.

This is part of the work to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass next May.

