Lane shifts and ramp closures begin Tuesday along U.S. 10 and I-75

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that paving operations will begin on Westbound U.S. 10 in Bay County Tuesday.
Beginning July 18, westbound traffic will shift to the east side of the road, with one lane of traffic in each direction on U.S. 10 between I-75 and 7 Mile Road.
According to MDOT, The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound U.S. 10 will be closed. The detour will be along southbound I-75, M-84 and westbound U.S. 10. Also, the westbound U.S. 10 to southbound I-75 ramp will be closed. Motorists are asked to use a detour using M-13, M-84 and southbound I-75. These ramps are scheduled to be closed through November.
Three Mile Road Bridge remains closed for construction and is expected to reopen before Labor Day Weekend.
This is part of the work to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass next May.