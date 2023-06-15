Lantinx Center in Flint opens renovated second floor and playground on Thursday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The newly renovated second floor and outdoor children's playground opened today at Flint's Latinx Technology and Community Center.
The project was made possible by a grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
The Latinx center is located on Lewis Street just north of Davison Road on Flint's east side. The renovation will help restore some of the amenities that have been stripped from the area over time.
"So at the second floor we have a creative studio, a parlor and we also have some offices," said Jose Lopez from Latinx Center. "If you're looking to have a meeting, a community meeting, or any type of meeting, or you just need some place to come work that has internet technology, then this is the definitely the place."
Consumers Energy and other partners donated a new community playground near the Latinx Center.