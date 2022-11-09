Lapeer County crash claims life of 58-year-old man

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man from Metamora died after he failed to negotiate a curve on M-24 north of Lapeer, crashed into another vehicle and was thrown out of his pickup truck late Tuesday.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Saferian was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck south on M-24 around 11:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line near Plum Creek Road and sideswiped a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.
That collision caused only minor damage, but Saferian's pickup continued driving off M-24 into the ditch. His pickup truck spun partially sideways and rolled over several times.
Saferian, who police say did not wear a seat belt, was thrown out of the his truck while it flipped into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old man from Vassar driving the northbound Silverado did not report any injuries from the crash.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is working to determine whether Saferian was intoxicated or speeding when the crash happened.